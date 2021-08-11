Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Zoetis Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Zoetis in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZTS. lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $198.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.38. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $207.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

