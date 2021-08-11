Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) Increased by Raymond James (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research note on Sunday, May 9th.

98532 has a 52-week low of C$12.04 and a 52-week high of C$14.76.

About 98532 (KMP.TO)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

