Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Arrow Electronics, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report issued on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $117.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $74.35 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.58.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $174,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,988.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,386 shares of company stock worth $8,128,058 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,071,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,613,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

