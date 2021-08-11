Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Flowserve Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Flowserve in a research report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

FLS stock opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

