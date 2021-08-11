Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Meridian Bioscience in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

VIVO stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

