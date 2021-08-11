QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.51. QIAGEN reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cheuvreux downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. swisspartners Ltd. increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 19.4% during the second quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 309.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 148.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 110,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 66,295 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in QIAGEN during the second quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the second quarter worth $412,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,833. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

