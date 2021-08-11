Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $110.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84.
QLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
