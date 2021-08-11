Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $110.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $93,878.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

