Qualys (QLYS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

8/11/2021 – Qualys was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

8/10/2021 – Qualys had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $100.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Qualys had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $112.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Qualys had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Qualys was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

Shares of QLYS traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,925. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.59. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $968,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,300.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 3.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc raised its position in Qualys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 63,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

