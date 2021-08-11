Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.23 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.67. 1,731,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.39.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.42.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 and have sold 71,318 shares worth $1,395,116. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

