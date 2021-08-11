Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.25

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 80057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.42.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
In other news, CEO Kevin M. Jones purchased 5,409 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,741.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,279 shares in the company, valued at $14,333,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amar Maletira acquired 5,419 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $99,980.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,347,020.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 and have sold 71,318 shares worth $1,395,116. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at $207,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
