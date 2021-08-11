Radix (EXRD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.84 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a market capitalization of $107.17 million and $1.84 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radix has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00056779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00016063 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.17 or 0.00889143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00112253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00147040 BTC.

About Radix

Radix is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.