Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RAIN stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $16.48. 68,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,992. Rain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rain Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $827,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 317,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $4,965,416.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 768,349 shares of company stock worth $11,871,869 over the last 90 days.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

