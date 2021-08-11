Raise (RAISE) Hits Market Cap of $55,214.50

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Raise has a total market cap of $55,214.50 and approximately $328.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00056878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00016031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.54 or 0.00897295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00112264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00147374 BTC.

About Raise

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

