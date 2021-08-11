Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Range Resources reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist upped their price target on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

RRC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.59. 90,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,357,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,198 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 1,253.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 130,031 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 871.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 160,894 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,611,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 97,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

