Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.86.

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$35.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.98. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$17.10 and a 1 year high of C$36.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.33%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.