Raymond James Increases Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target to $26.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TGLS. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $24.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

