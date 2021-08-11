Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

NYSE BEP opened at $38.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,187,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,981,000 after acquiring an additional 760,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,375,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,434,000 after purchasing an additional 147,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,587,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,361,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,930 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

