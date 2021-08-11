Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys Shares of 1,698 ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Norges Bank bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,328,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at about $60,441,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,949,000 after acquiring an additional 276,098 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,303,000 after acquiring an additional 171,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 168,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAN. Truist Securities increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Shares of MAN opened at $119.65 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.66.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

