Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys Shares of 6,271 VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

