Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 25,716 shares worth $14,958,966. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $580.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $221.55 and a one year high of $608.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price target (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

