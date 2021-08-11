Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 40,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 41,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 58,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

