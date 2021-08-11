Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BR. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:BR opened at $171.53 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.77 and a 1-year high of $175.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.
