Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Barclays by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 230.00 to 240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Barclays to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.