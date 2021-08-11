Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.20 and a beta of 3.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 42,145 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

