Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.510-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of RYN opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 247.00 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

RYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $7,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,703.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

