Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,611 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.41. The company had a trading volume of 78,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,977. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.77. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

