RBA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 20 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises 8.4% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in AutoZone by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in AutoZone by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,637.19. The stock had a trading volume of 103,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,430. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,666.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,521.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,544.84.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

