RBA Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for 2.7% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.02. The stock had a trading volume of 767,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,695. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $137.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

