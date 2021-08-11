Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RETA opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.12. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $186.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.56.

RETA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,199,622.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,454.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

