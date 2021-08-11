Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.
RETA opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.12. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $186.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.56.
RETA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.
About Reata Pharmaceuticals
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
