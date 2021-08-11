Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RBGLY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,009.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $15.72. 656,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,364. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

