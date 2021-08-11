Rede Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,356 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,356 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 32,260 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in General Motors by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in General Motors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,728,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,010,367. General Motors has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

