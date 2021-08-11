Rede Wealth LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.35. 18,189,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,232,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.