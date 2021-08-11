Rede Wealth LLC Purchases 1,231 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 64,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,077,000 after acquiring an additional 357,360 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 85,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCL stock remained flat at $$21.09 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,071. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

