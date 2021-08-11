Rede Wealth LLC Sells 124 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rede Wealth LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,319,070 shares of company stock worth $793,504,575 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,236,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,335,297. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

