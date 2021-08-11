Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $63.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.38.

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN opened at $55.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66. Redfin has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,383.75 and a beta of 1.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $263,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,183 shares of company stock valued at $8,891,624. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 65.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 42,432 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 809,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,878,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 37.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 45.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after buying an additional 115,251 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.