REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Shares of RGNX opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.33. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.