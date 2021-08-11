Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.900-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.55 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.56 billion.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.20. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.60.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

