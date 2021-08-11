Replimune Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Replimune Group in a report released on Sunday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). Wedbush also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09).

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on REPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of REPL opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $587,106.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,806,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,325,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $153,502.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,128 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

