Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $59.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $60.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.