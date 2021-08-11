Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.18) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.17). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARWR. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.79.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%.

In other news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $65,894,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,686,000 after buying an additional 760,005 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 691.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,412,000 after purchasing an additional 611,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,480,000 after purchasing an additional 338,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,299,000 after purchasing an additional 259,793 shares in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

