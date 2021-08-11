Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bluegreen Vacations in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $42.50 price objective on the stock.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE BVH opened at $21.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $461.62 million, a PE ratio of 110.53 and a beta of 2.00. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $1,774,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $1,119,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dusty Tonkin bought 10,500 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $197,295.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at $584,350.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond Scott Lopez bought 5,000 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 15,845 shares of company stock worth $299,495. 33.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

