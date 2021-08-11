Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Latham Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Latham Group in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of SWIM opened at $20.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.71. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.97 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $17,423,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $532,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $655,000.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.