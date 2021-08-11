Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

NUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $53.59 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.47.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In related news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $637,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,269 shares of company stock worth $2,440,645. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 30,044 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

