Research Analysts Set Expectations for Otonomy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Otonomy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Otonomy’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 22,255.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.02%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OTIC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $88.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.00. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

