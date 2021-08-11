Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Assicurazioni Generali (G)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Assicurazioni Generali (BIT: G):

8/11/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/6/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/4/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €22.10 ($26.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/3/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €16.10 ($18.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/3/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/29/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/19/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €20.90 ($24.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/19/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €16.10 ($18.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/30/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

