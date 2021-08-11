ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ResMed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. William Blair also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $275.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $278.79.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total value of $368,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,274 shares of company stock worth $8,855,386 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.