ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 82.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 183.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 90.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 124.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $484,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,274 shares of company stock worth $8,855,386. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $275.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $278.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.71.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

