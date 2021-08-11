Reviewing Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Morningstar and Vinci Partners Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morningstar 15.48% 22.35% 10.75% Vinci Partners Investments N/A N/A N/A

48.3% of Morningstar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of Morningstar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Morningstar and Vinci Partners Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morningstar $1.39 billion 8.11 $223.60 million N/A N/A Vinci Partners Investments $66.01 million 11.51 $33.02 million $0.45 30.40

Morningstar has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Morningstar and Vinci Partners Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morningstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Vinci Partners Investments 1 0 4 0 2.60

Vinci Partners Investments has a consensus target price of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 73.98%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than Morningstar.

Summary

Morningstar beats Vinci Partners Investments on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors. It also provides Morningstar Data, an investment data spanning various databases, including equity fundamentals, managed investments, ESG factors, and market data; Morningstar Direct, an investment-analysis platform; Morningstar Managed Portfolios, an advisor service consisting of model portfolio that offers services for independent financial advisors, as well as offers asset allocation services for asset managers, broker/dealers, and insurance providers; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a web-based research, financial planning, and proposal generation platform; and Morningstar.com, a website for individual investors. In addition, the company offers Morningstar Enterprise Components; Morningstar Credit Ratings that provides issuance and surveillance services for structured finance products and instruments; corporate credit estimates and operational risk assessment rankings; Morningstar Indexes for creating investment products; Morningstar workplace solutions, such as retirement accounts, fiduciary services, allocation funds, and custom models; and PitchBook Platform, research and analysis workstation for investment and research professionals. Further, its PitchBook provides a mobile application, excel plug-in, data feeds, and data solutions. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

