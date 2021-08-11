Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €110.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RHM has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rheinmetall currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €114.36 ($134.55).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of ETR RHM opened at €82.96 ($97.60) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 16.87. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 12-month high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.