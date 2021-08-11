Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RYTM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.17.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.44. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,005,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,739,000 after buying an additional 1,663,102 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,479,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 295.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,523,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,702 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,871,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,608,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,136,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

